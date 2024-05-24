Bedard focused on helping Blackhawks build back into Stanley Cup Playoff contenders

PRAGUE, Czechia -- Connor Bedard isn't satisfied with his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard, who is a finalist for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, believes there's plenty of room for improvement for himself and his team.

"We obviously wish for more success as a group, but that's what we're trying to grow and become better every year," Bedard said during the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he is playing for Canada. "I thought we took some steps to that along the year.

"I don't think I was overly happy personally too. We're players. We're trying to win every game. We're not thinking about the process or anything like that. We're going out and trying to win every night. That's how we see it and that's our approach to every game."

The Blackhawks (23-53-6) were last in the Central Division and 46 points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. It was the fourth straight season Chicago missed the postseason.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, will be a major piece in fixing that.

"He's a special player," Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones said. "I think what separates him maybe is his maturity. He's so passionate about the game and he loves the game so much. He wants to do well and you can see at times this year when the team wasn't doing well, he was getting frustrated. An 18-year-old coming in scoring 22 goals ... he was really all the offense at times during games. His release is one of the best in the league already."

The 18-year-old led NHL rookies in goals (22) and points (61), and tied for the lead in assists (39) in 68 games; he missed 14 games because of a broken jaw sustained Jan. 5.

Bedard led the Blackhawks in scoring, and he had the most points by a Chicago rookie since Artemi Panarin had 77 points in 2015-16. Panarin also was the last Blackhawks player to win the Calder Trophy.

"I don't think he's an individual accolades guy," Jones said. "I don't get that vibe from him at all. He wants the team to do well and he wants the team to win. He understands he's going to be a big part of that in the future. Right now, obviously, we want to grow his game individually in certain aspects, but he wants the team to win."

For now, Bedard is focused on helping Canada win.

Playing at the World Championship for the first time, he has helped Canada reach the semifinals with seven points (five goals, two assists) in eight games.

Canada, the defending champion, will play Switzerland on Saturday (12 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN). A win would put it in the gold-medal game on Sunday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN) against the winner of the other semifinal Saturday, between Sweden and Czechia (8 a.m. ET; NHLN, TSN).

Bedard has left a big impression on Toronto Maple Leafs captain and Canada teammate John Tavares.