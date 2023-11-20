Rangers at Stars

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Hughes, Canucks get back on track with win against Sharks
Calgary Flames Seattle Kraken game recap November 20

Andersson scores in OT, Flames rally past Kraken
Los Angeles Kings Arizona Coyotes game recap November 20

Moore scores twice, Kings top Coyotes to remain unbeaten on road
NHL fan mailbag November 21

Mailbag: Chances of Klingberg trade by Maple Leafs; Wild must overcome slow start
New York Rangers Dallas Stars game recap November 20

Stars score 6 straight, end Rangers point streak at 11
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Coaches room keeping players engaged in 2nd quarter of season

Coaches’ adjustments can keep players engaged as 2nd quarter of season nears
Sitting Down With Dave Keon

Keon talks Maple Leafs taking next step in Q&A with NHL.com
Carey Price on life future away from hockey part 2

Price discusses next chapter of life in Part 2 of sit-down with NHL.com
Boston Bruins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 20

Lightning tie it in final seconds, defeat Bruins in OT
Colorado Avalanche Nashville Predators game recap November 20

Predators score twice late in 3rd, rally past Avalanche
Edmonton Oilers Florida Panthers game recap November 20

Panthers stay hot, overcome McDavid's 2 goals for Oilers
Prince Harry drops puck for Canucks Sharks game

Prince Harry performs ceremonial puck drop before Canucks game
Dallas Stars to honor Mike Modano with statue

Modano to have statue unveiled by Stars on March 16
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
NHL Buzz news and notes November 20

NHL Buzz: Hischier returns to practice with Devils
Matt Grzelcyk father steals show during Bruins dads trip

Grzelcyk’s father steals show during Bruins dads trip
Ducks host fan Patrick ODonnell on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Ducks host young fan for morning skate, game, on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Rangers at Stars

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (12-2-1) at STARS (11-4-1)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Thomas Harley (upper body)

Status report

Fox was on the ice for Rangers morning skate in a no-contact jersey. It was the defenseman's first practice since getting injured against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 2. Fox remains on long-term injured reserve. ... Harley participated in Stars morning skate but the defenseman remains day to day since getting injured Nov. 12.