Rangers at Stars

RANGERS (12-2-1) at STARS (11-4-1)

8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea

Injured: Thomas Harley (upper body)

Status report

Fox was on the ice for Rangers morning skate in a no-contact jersey. It was the defenseman's first practice since getting injured against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 2. Fox remains on long-term injured reserve. ... Harley participated in Stars morning skate but the defenseman remains day to day since getting injured Nov. 12.