Rangers at Stars

RANGERS (12-2-1) at STARS (11-4-1)
8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea
Injured: Thomas Harley (upper body)
Status report
Fox was on the ice for Rangers morning skate in a no-contact jersey. It was the defenseman's first practice since getting injured against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 2. Fox remains on long-term injured reserve. ... Harley participated in Stars morning skate but the defenseman remains day to day since getting injured Nov. 12.