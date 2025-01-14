Rangers at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RANGERS (20-20-2) at AVALANCHE (26-17-1)

9 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG, ALT, SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), SN1 (JIP), SN360

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Arthur Kaliyev

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Will Borgen -- K’Andre Miller

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Bo Groulx, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey

Injured: None

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Jason Polin -- Juuso Parsinen -- Jere Innala

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Calvin de Haan -- Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: John Ludvig

Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … Rangers coach Peter Laviolette didn’t have any update on forwards Kreider or Chytil, who each participated in morning skate. … Kreider has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury and would need to be activated from injured reserve; Chytil has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury. … Wedgewood will be the Avalanche’s backup goalie after missing four games with an ankle injury. … Girard, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Malkin could return for Penguins against Kraken

NHL EDGE stats: 10 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Central Scouting midterm rankings discussed on latest 'NHL Draft Class'

2025 Draft: Schaefer tops Central Scouting midterm rankings

NHL Central Scouting vital, indispensable pillar of Draft

NHL On Tap: Tkachuk, J. Hughes go head-to-head before 4 Nations Face-Off, Panthers visit Devils

Wives of Toffoli, Petry debut ‘Never Offside with Julie and Cat’ podcast

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

O.A.R. to perform at Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

Hyman, family approved as owners of OHL franchise in Brantford

McDavid scores lone goal, Oilers blank Kings

Pelletier has 3 points, Flames cruise past Blackhawks for 3rd win in row

Preparation, willingness to accept challenge keys to navigating push to 4 Nations Face-Off, midseason break

Kakko feeling confident after settling in with Kraken

Boston Bruins Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Cates scores twice, Flyers rally past Panthers