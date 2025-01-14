Rangers at Avalanche projected lineups

RANGERS (20-20-2) at AVALANCHE (26-17-1)
9 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG, ALT, SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), SN1 (JIP), SN360
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider -- Filip Chytil -- Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Will Borgen -- K’Andre Miller
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Bo Groulx, Jonny Brodzinski, Jimmy Vesey
Injured: None
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Jason Polin -- Juuso Parsinen -- Jere Innala
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Calvin de Haan -- Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: John Ludvig
Injured: Samuel Girard (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … Rangers coach Peter Laviolette didn’t have any update on forwards Kreider or Chytil, who each participated in morning skate. … Kreider has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury and would need to be activated from injured reserve; Chytil has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury. … Wedgewood will be the Avalanche’s backup goalie after missing four games with an ankle injury. … Girard, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game.