Rangers want to win division after becoming 1st team to clinch playoff berth

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 6-5 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Afterward, they behaved no differently than they had in any of their previous 47 wins this season.
There were no celebrations, just smiles, nods of appreciation to what they've accomplished and thoughts to what still lies ahead.
"That's Step One for us," center Mika Zibanejad said.
Step Two is winning the Metropolitan Division. New York (48-20-4) is three points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes (45-21-7) with a game in hand.
"We have a battle with Carolina right now for the No. 1 spot in our division," Zibanejad said. "We want it."
Wednesday marks the 156th consecutive day the Rangers have been first in the division. That's an even greater accomplishment than becoming the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season and the first to 100 points.
Their calling card this season has been their consistency.
New York blipped in January, going 5-7-2, but otherwise has been at least four games over .500 in every month, going 7-2-0 in October, 9-2-1 in November, 9-5-0 in December, 10-1-0 in February and so far, 8-3-1 with two games to play in March.
The Rangers had an 11-game point streak from Oct. 21-Nov. 18 (10-0-1) and set a team record with a 10-game winning streak from Jan. 27-Feb. 24.
"For us to stay as consistent as we have, it speaks a lot to the group and what we set out to do at the start of the year," defenseman Adam Fox said.
New York has won three in a row without top-four defensemen Jacob Trouba and Ryan Lindgren, who are out with lower-body injuries. It defeated Philadelphia on Tuesday minus four regulars, including defenseman Erik Gustafsson (upper body) and center Alex Wennberg (personal).