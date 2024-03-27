Rangers want to win division after becoming 1st team to clinch playoff berth

"There was a small glitch for about 10 games in the middle of the season where I thought we could have played better, but right now I like the way that we're playing," coach Peter Laviolette said. "We seem to be pretty good defensively with our game. We're competing hard. We're skating well. I think that the results lately have been a reflection of the way we're playing the game."

The Rangers have won 18 games when giving up the first goal, tied for fourth-most in the NHL. They have won seven when trailing going into the third period, also tied for the fourth-most.

They're 8-2-1 when tied after two periods and 10-4 in games decided in overtime.

"All year we find a way to battle back," Zibanejad said. "The way we've been coming back in these games, it's not just individual efforts; I think the whole team has been playing really well and we've been really stepping up and done the little things that we talk about every day that we have been talking about since Day One of training camp."

But there have been remarkable individual efforts.

Artemi Panarin has 102 points (43 goals, 59 assists), the most by a Rangers player since Jaromir Jagr's team record 123 in 2005-06.

Igor ShesterkinI has rebounded from a tough first half and is 12-3-1 with a 2.24 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 games since Feb. 9.

Vincent Trocheck has 72 points (25 goals, 47 assists). Fox has 63 points (15 goals, 48 assists) in 62 games, including 24 (seven goals, 17 assists) in his past 19.

Chris Kreider has 33 goals, and Alexis Lafrenière has an NHL career-high 22.

It's all a result of the standard the Rangers set for themselves in training camp to be a hard-working, relentless and attacking team that plays how it practices and has a short memory, moving past the wins quickly and learning from the losses so they don't pile up.

"There's a plan to get in [to the playoffs], right? And I think if you start looking too far ahead into a plan or if you start remembering too much of what happened four days ago, I think you get lost," Laviolette said. "I think you really have to stay current with what you're doing. Our guys have done a really good job of that."

So, they move on to the next goal: Ten games to secure first place in the division, maybe the Presidents' Trophy on top of it.

Laviolette said he doesn't want to use these 10 games to experiment with line combinations or defense pairs that he might need in the playoffs.

He'd rather get Trouba, Lindgren and Gustafsson healthy, Wennberg back and have a full lineup to go full bore down the stretch.

"I'd rather stick with what we've done," he said. "The year has gone in a direction that we would be happy with to this point; I don't think I want to go moving things around just to try things."

Not when the Rangers have more to do even before the playoffs begin next month.

"Yeah, we have bigger goals, but if you one day want to lift the Stanley Cup you have to get into the playoffs first," Zibanejad said. "We're not done."