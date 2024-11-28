Hurricanes rally in 3rd, hand Rangers 4th straight loss

Blake took a pass from Jack Drury between the circles and beat Igor Shesterkin with a wrist shot past the blocker for a 4-3 lead at 12:01.

“(Shesterkin) is obviously one of the best. I knew that coming into the game,” Blake said. “Great play by Jack. I just had to finish it there.”

The goal came after Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored on a wraparound that trickled between Shesterkin’s five-hole to tie the game 3-3 at 9:44.

Drury had a goal and an assist, and Martin Necas had two assists to extend his point streak to four games (one goal, six assists) for the Hurricanes (16-5-1), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Spencer Martin made 19 saves.

The Hurricanes have won nine straight at home.

“We were good, I thought, the whole game,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I did not think we were off at all. A 60-minute effort. They had their chances, but I thought it was a good hockey game.”