Panarin has 4 points, Rangers top Bruins in Thanksgiving Showdown

Casey Mittelstadt and Morgan Geekie each scored for the Bruins (14-12-0), who were without top-line forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha because of undisclosed injuries. Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves.

"Of course, it's hard (playing without top players) but it's also an opportunity for guys to step up," Bruins forward Hampus Lindholm said. "That's the way it works in this league, and we need guys to step into those roles and take advantage of the opportunities they're given."

Panarin gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 3:28 of the first period. Will Cuylle forced a turnover on the offensive blue line, created a 2-on-1 and fed Panarin, who beat Korpisalo with a snap shot from the right circle.

"He's the sneakiest, always making plays," Soucy said. "He comes out of the game with four points where you don't really realize it, especially as a D-man because we're looking out for defense, and then all of a sudden at the end of the game, he has four points because he's always making these smart little simple plays."

Vincent Trocheck's cross-ice pass ricochetted off the half wall before Soucy stepped into a one-timer from the top of the left circle, beating Korpisalo high glove for a 2-0 lead at 12:02.

"It was kind of gifted," Soucy said. "It was a flat one coming in pretty slow for a one-timer from the top of the circle, maybe even closer. I just tried to get it by the first guy. I didn't see it go in, just heard a 'ting' and then play stopped. It was one of those fortunate ones where you get one right in the slot."

With Hampus Lindholm serving a double minor for high-sticking, Zibanejad scored twice in a span of 45 seconds. He made it 3-0 with a one-timer from the top of the left circle at 14:22, and 4-0 with a slap pass that went past Korpisalo at 15:07.

"I'm assuming they weren't happy with their first period, and we knew they were going to come out harder," Zibanejad said. "And obviously after that power play, and a little push in the third [by Boston], but for the most part, it was just good to get the win."