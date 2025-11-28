Panarin has 4 points, Rangers top Bruins in Thanksgiving Showdown

BOSTON -- Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, and the New York Rangers extended their winning streak to three games with a 6-2 victory against the Boston Bruins in the 2025 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown at TD Garden on Friday.
"He has the ability, game-breaking ability with his playmaking, and once again it was on display tonight," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "On the power play, he was dynamic, and just his ability to create time and space for himself, he uses the width of the rink really well to create the amount of separation that he needs to make that next play, and he has such great vision, he sees the play away from the puck so well and he's one step ahead of everyone on the ice."
Mika Zibanejad scored twice, and Carson Soucy, Alexis Lafreniere and Vladislav Gavrikov each scored for the Rangers (13-11-2), who won their third straight game. Adam Fox had three assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves.
"It's not perfect, by any stretch, but our intentions are in the right spot," Sullivan said. "Our execution can continue to improve, just getting a little bit sharper with our puck-possession game, but I think the guys are buying into the game we're trying to play as a team. We're trying to continue to build our team game. It's essential to winning in this league."
Casey Mittelstadt and Morgan Geekie each scored for the Bruins (14-12-0), who were without top-line forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha because of undisclosed injuries. Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves.
"Of course, it's hard (playing without top players) but it's also an opportunity for guys to step up," Bruins forward Hampus Lindholm said. "That's the way it works in this league, and we need guys to step into those roles and take advantage of the opportunities they're given."
Panarin gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 3:28 of the first period. Will Cuylle forced a turnover on the offensive blue line, created a 2-on-1 and fed Panarin, who beat Korpisalo with a snap shot from the right circle.
"He's the sneakiest, always making plays," Soucy said. "He comes out of the game with four points where you don't really realize it, especially as a D-man because we're looking out for defense, and then all of a sudden at the end of the game, he has four points because he's always making these smart little simple plays."
Vincent Trocheck's cross-ice pass ricochetted off the half wall before Soucy stepped into a one-timer from the top of the left circle, beating Korpisalo high glove for a 2-0 lead at 12:02.
"It was kind of gifted," Soucy said. "It was a flat one coming in pretty slow for a one-timer from the top of the circle, maybe even closer. I just tried to get it by the first guy. I didn't see it go in, just heard a 'ting' and then play stopped. It was one of those fortunate ones where you get one right in the slot."
With Hampus Lindholm serving a double minor for high-sticking, Zibanejad scored twice in a span of 45 seconds. He made it 3-0 with a one-timer from the top of the left circle at 14:22, and 4-0 with a slap pass that went past Korpisalo at 15:07.
"I'm assuming they weren't happy with their first period, and we knew they were going to come out harder," Zibanejad said. "And obviously after that power play, and a little push in the third [by Boston], but for the most part, it was just good to get the win."
Mittelstadt, who was activated off injured reserve before the game, cut the deficit to 4-1 at 4:07 of the third period, converting a loose puck during a scramble in front of Shesterkin.
Geekie got Boston within 4-2 at 5:49, redirecting Elias Lindholm's point shot for his 18th goal of the season.
Lafreniere scored an empty-net goal at 16:36 to make it 5-2, and Gavrikov scored at 17:02 for the 6-2 final.
"It was a tough game for us," Hampus Lindholm said. "I don't think there's anyone who is happy with the outcome of that game. We weren't ready at the start, weren't ready for a full 60 minutes."
NOTES: Sturm said Pastrnak and Zacha are each day to day and isn't sure if they will play at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. … Forward Matej Blumel was placed on long-term injured reserve before the game with a lower-body injury sustained in a 3-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Wednesday. … It was Panarin's 19th career four-point game with the Rangers, tying Jean Ratelle for the second most in team history behind Rod Gilbert (25).