Rangers at Bruins

RANGERS (45-20-4) at BRUINS (41-14-15)

7 p.m. ET; MSG 2, NESN, SN360, TVAS

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matthew Rempe

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Zac Jones -- Chad Ruhwedel

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Brandon Scanlin, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Ryan Lindgren (lower body), Jacob Trouba (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon, James van Riemsdyk

Injured: None

Status Report: Rempe is expected to return to the lineup after serving a four-game suspension for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler on March 11. He was a healthy scratch in New York's 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, his first game eligible to return, but he was not among the extra skaters who practiced at TD Garden on Thursday morning. … Shesterkin practiced with the extra skaters on Thursday morning, indicating Quick will start. … Maroon, a forward, was on the ice before the morning skate for the first time since joining the Bruins prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8. He is week to week recovering from back surgery.