Rangers at Bruins

RANGERS (45-20-4) at BRUINS (41-14-15)
7 p.m. ET; MSG 2, NESN, SN360, TVAS
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matthew Rempe
K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Zac Jones -- Chad Ruhwedel
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Brandon Scanlin, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Ryan Lindgren (lower body), Jacob Trouba (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Kevin Shattenkirk -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Parker Wotherspoon, James van Riemsdyk
Injured: None
Status Report: Rempe is expected to return to the lineup after serving a four-game suspension for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler on March 11. He was a healthy scratch in New York's 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, his first game eligible to return, but he was not among the extra skaters who practiced at TD Garden on Thursday morning. … Shesterkin practiced with the extra skaters on Thursday morning, indicating Quick will start. … Maroon, a forward, was on the ice before the morning skate for the first time since joining the Bruins prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8. He is week to week recovering from back surgery.