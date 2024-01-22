Rangers score 4 straight in 3rd period, rally past Ducks

Panarin breaks tie late, Kreider gets 3 points; Henrique has 2 goals for Anaheim

Recap: Rangers @ Ducks 1.21.24

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- The New York Rangers scored five consecutive goals, including four in the third period to rally for a 5-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.

Chris Kreider had a goal and two assists, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers (29-15-2), who had lost two straight and were coming off a 2-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Adam Fox had two assists and Igor Shesterkin made 16 saves.

Adam Henrique scored twice, and Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson each had two assists for the Ducks (15-30-1), who have lost three in a row and five of seven (2-5-0). Lukas Dostal made 28 saves for Anaheim, which was coming off a 5-3 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Will Cuylle tied it 2-2 at 10:10 of the third on a deflection off a point shot from Jacob Trouba.

Panarin gave New York a 3-2 lead at 14:23 on the power play on a one-timer from the left circle.

Kreider extended it to 4-2 at 16:07, scoring off his own rebound off the rush.

Jimmy Vesey scored into an empty net with 36 seconds remaining for the 5-2 final.

The Ducks scored on the first shot of the game following a turnover by Panarin entering the neutral zone.
Henrique gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead 51 seconds into the first period on the first shot of the game when Carlsson fed him cutting through the right circle and he lifted a backhand over the left shoulder of Shesterkin.

Henrique made it 2-0 at 15:37 after scoring a loose puck in front of the crease.

Trocheck cut it to 2-1 at 17:58 of the second period on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Kreider following a carom off the end boards.

Anaheim appeared to take a 3-1 lead at 5:06 of the third period on a goal by Mason McTavish, but the Rangers challenged for offsides and the goal was waived off following a video review.

Latest News

Color of Hockey Sticks Together inspiring underserved kids around globe

Color of Hockey: Sticks Together inspiring underserved kids around globe
NHL Rookie Watch face off win leaders

Rookie Watch: Top 6 face-off win leaders
Dallas Stars New York Islanders game recap January 21

Islanders win Roy's debut as coach, defeat Stars in OT
Tampa Bay Lightning Detroit Red Wings game recap January 21

Lyon, Red Wings hang on, end Lightning winning streak at 5
Minnesota Wild Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 21

Kaprizov hat trick helps Wild defeat Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes celebrate NASCAR day

Hurricanes celebrate NASCAR day against Wild
Ottawa Senators Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 21

Stutzle scores twice, Senators rally past Flyers
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Flyers Zamula scores strange goal with no one looking

Flyers defenseman Zamula scores strange goal with no one watching
Islanders say Patrick Roy already making impact as new coach

Islanders take responsibility, say Roy already making impact as new coach
NHL Buzz news and notes January 21

NHL Buzz: Foligno practices, could play for Blackhawks at Canucks
winner of 2024 NHL All-Star Skills debated by NHL writers

Winner of All-Star Skills debated by NHL.com writers
NHL On Tap news and notes January 21

NHL On Tap: Red Wings host Lightning in key division showdown
NHL betting odds for January 21 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 21
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL EDGE Devils Colin Miller reaches hardest shot speed in 3 seasons

NHL EDGE stats: Miller reaches hardest shot speed in 3 seasons
Boston Bruins having fun on 4 game winning streak

Bruins ‘having fun,’ learning lessons while climbing back near the top of NHL standings
NHL Morning Skate for January 21

NHL Morning Skate for January 21