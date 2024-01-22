Rangers score 4 straight in 3rd period, rally past Ducks

Chris Kreider had a goal and two assists, and Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers (29-15-2), who had lost two straight and were coming off a 2-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Adam Fox had two assists and Igor Shesterkin made 16 saves.

Adam Henrique scored twice, and Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson each had two assists for the Ducks (15-30-1), who have lost three in a row and five of seven (2-5-0). Lukas Dostal made 28 saves for Anaheim, which was coming off a 5-3 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Will Cuylle tied it 2-2 at 10:10 of the third on a deflection off a point shot from Jacob Trouba.

Panarin gave New York a 3-2 lead at 14:23 on the power play on a one-timer from the left circle.

Kreider extended it to 4-2 at 16:07, scoring off his own rebound off the rush.

Jimmy Vesey scored into an empty net with 36 seconds remaining for the 5-2 final.

The Ducks scored on the first shot of the game following a turnover by Panarin entering the neutral zone.

Henrique gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead 51 seconds into the first period on the first shot of the game when Carlsson fed him cutting through the right circle and he lifted a backhand over the left shoulder of Shesterkin.

Henrique made it 2-0 at 15:37 after scoring a loose puck in front of the crease.

Trocheck cut it to 2-1 at 17:58 of the second period on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Kreider following a carom off the end boards.

Anaheim appeared to take a 3-1 lead at 5:06 of the third period on a goal by Mason McTavish, but the Rangers challenged for offsides and the goal was waived off following a video review.