WINNIPEG -- Gabriel Vilardi scored twice, and the Winnipeg Jets won their eighth straight, 4-3 against the New York Islanders at Canada Life Centre on Friday.
Vilardi scores twice, Jets top Islanders for 8th straight win
Hellebuyck makes 32 saves for Winnipeg; Sorokin takes 1st loss since Jan. 16 for New York
Nikolaj Ehlers and Alex Iafallo also scored, and Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each had two assists for the Jets (39-14-3). Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves, including 18 in the third period.
Kyle Palmieri, Simon Holmstrom, and Marc Gatcomb scored for the Islanders (25-22-7), who had won eight of nine (8-1-0). Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves.
Holmstrom made it 1-0 Islanders at 1:05 of the first period when his centering pass on a 3-on-1 rush caught Jets defenseman Neal Pionk’s stick and slid under Hellebuyck.
Iafallo scored to tie it 1-1 on the rush at 4:27. After fighting off a check from Islanders forward Bo Horvat, Iafallo made a backhand-to-forehand move and lifted it over Sorokin’s glove from in close.
Gatcomb then made it 2-1 Islanders at 12:07 when a loose puck rolled out front and he batted it in on the backhand.
Vilardi tied it 2-2 at 4:23 of the second. Connor one-touched the puck to himself, skated from the defensive to the offensive zone, and made a cross-ice pass to Vilardi, who quickly shot it.
Ehlers made 3-2 Jets at 14:50 when a Cole Perfetti backhand pass from behind the net allowed Ehlers to beat an out-of-position Sorokin.
Scheifele set up Vilardi’s second goal, a one-timer from the slot, that pushed it to 4-2 at 18:18.
Palmieri cut it to 4-3 at 11:07 of the third, scoring on the rebound from Alexander Romanov’s point shot.