Islanders at Jets projected lineups

ISLANDERS (25-21-7) at JETS (38-14-3)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Scott Perunovich
Dennis Cholowski -- Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Matt Martin
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body), Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton
Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, Parker Ford
Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body), Morgan Barron (upper body)
Status report
Islanders coach Patrick Roy said there will be no changes to the lineup from a 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Roy also said Mayfield, a defenseman, is day to day after missing practice on Thursday. Mayfield has missed the past two games and did not travel with the team for their back-to-back games in Winnipeg and Minnesota on Saturday. … Fasching, a forward, is travelling with the team. He has missed 13 games since he was injured on Jan. 5. … Lambert will enter the lineup in place of Ford, a forward.