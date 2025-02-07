Islanders at Jets projected lineups

ISLANDERS (25-21-7) at JETS (38-14-3)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Scott Perunovich

Dennis Cholowski -- Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Matt Martin

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body), Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Mason Appleton

Alex Iafallo -- David Gustafsson -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, Parker Ford

Injured: Adam Lowry (upper body), Morgan Barron (upper body)

Status report

Islanders coach Patrick Roy said there will be no changes to the lineup from a 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. … Roy also said Mayfield, a defenseman, is day to day after missing practice on Thursday. Mayfield has missed the past two games and did not travel with the team for their back-to-back games in Winnipeg and Minnesota on Saturday. … Fasching, a forward, is travelling with the team. He has missed 13 games since he was injured on Jan. 5. … Lambert will enter the lineup in place of Ford, a forward.