Sorokin makes 22 saves, Islanders edge Capitals to end 3-game skid

Horvat breaks tie in 3rd for New York; Thompson stops 20 for Washington, which has lost 3 of 5

NYI at WSH | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves for New York Islanders, who ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday.

Bo Horvat and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders (5-5-1), who lost 6-2 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Calum Ritchie took two penalties in 16:17 of ice time in his Islanders debut. The 20-year-old forward was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in a trade involving Brock Nelson in March.

Tom Wilson scored for the Capitals (6-5-0), who have scored two goals while losing their past three. Logan Thompson made 20 saves.

Alex Ovechkin remains one goal away from becoming the first player to reach 900 in the NHL.

Wilson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 4:48 of the second period. Jakob Chychrun’s shot from along the left boards deflected off Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield and across to Wilson, who shot into the open net from the right circle.

Pageau tied it 1-1 at 14:58, scoring a short-handed goal when he got behind the defense and chipped a centering pass from Simon Holmstrom past Lindgren.

Horvat put the Islanders ahead 2-1 at 4:29 of the third period when he received a pass from Emil Heineman on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Thompson with a snap shot from the left face-off dot.

Mathew Barzal scored into an empty net with 1:16 remaining for the 3-1 final.

Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois left the game with a lower-body injury at 18:50 of the first period.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Markstrom signs 2-year, $12 million contract with Devils

Necas has 3 points, helps Avalanche hold off Golden Knights

NHL players break out costumes for Hockey Halloween 

NHL Status Report: Elias Lindholm out weeks for Bruins

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 31

NHL On Tap: Capitals' Ovechkin resumes quest for 900th goal

Stars fan Cable Pickering brings energy to home games with full goalie outfit

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini emerging as Art Ross Trophy contender

Schmaltz credits offseason workout changes for strong start with Mammoth

Penguins, Wild honor Make-A-Wish child

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Gibson returns to Anaheim with Red Wings; played first 12 NHL seasons with Ducks

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Kasper gets 2 goals, Red Wings recover for shootout win against Kings