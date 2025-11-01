Sorokin makes 22 saves, Islanders edge Capitals to end 3-game skid

Bo Horvat and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders (5-5-1), who lost 6-2 at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

Calum Ritchie took two penalties in 16:17 of ice time in his Islanders debut. The 20-year-old forward was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in a trade involving Brock Nelson in March.

Tom Wilson scored for the Capitals (6-5-0), who have scored two goals while losing their past three. Logan Thompson made 20 saves.

Alex Ovechkin remains one goal away from becoming the first player to reach 900 in the NHL.

Wilson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 4:48 of the second period. Jakob Chychrun’s shot from along the left boards deflected off Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield and across to Wilson, who shot into the open net from the right circle.

Pageau tied it 1-1 at 14:58, scoring a short-handed goal when he got behind the defense and chipped a centering pass from Simon Holmstrom past Lindgren.

Horvat put the Islanders ahead 2-1 at 4:29 of the third period when he received a pass from Emil Heineman on a 2-on-1 rush and beat Thompson with a snap shot from the left face-off dot.

Mathew Barzal scored into an empty net with 1:16 remaining for the 3-1 final.

Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois left the game with a lower-body injury at 18:50 of the first period.