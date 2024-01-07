Eichel, Roy each scores twice in Golden Knights win against Islanders

Pavel Dorofeyev also scored, and Logan Thompson made 28 saves for Vegas (23-12-5), which had lost two in a row and six of seven.

“They take the risk out of the game. They’re not usually a team that makes a lot of turnovers. They play pretty simple in the D zone. They easily clogged the net front and try to keep everything on the outside a little bit, the same as we do,” Roy said. “In the neutral zone, they don't take that many risks. They play good hockey there, too. So, it's a tough matchup.”

Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders (18-11-10), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves.

“We were good, and a couple of mistakes and it turned fast,” New York coach Lane Lambert said. “For about two and a half, three minutes, I thought it was our most solid game of the trip.”