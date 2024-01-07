Eichel, Roy each scores twice in Golden Knights win against Islanders

Thompson made 28 saves for Vegas, which had lost 6 of 7

Recap: Islanders @ Golden Knights 1.6.24

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy each scored twice for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Pavel Dorofeyev also scored, and Logan Thompson made 28 saves for Vegas (23-12-5), which had lost two in a row and six of seven.

“They take the risk out of the game. They’re not usually a team that makes a lot of turnovers. They play pretty simple in the D zone. They easily clogged the net front and try to keep everything on the outside a little bit, the same as we do,” Roy said. “In the neutral zone, they don't take that many risks. They play good hockey there, too. So, it's a tough matchup.”

Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders (18-11-10), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves.

“We were good, and a couple of mistakes and it turned fast,” New York coach Lane Lambert said. “For about two and a half, three minutes, I thought it was our most solid game of the trip.”

NYI@VGK: Eichel finishes Marchessault's feed for lead in 1st period

Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 6:25 of the first period with a one-timer from the right circle that fluttered over Sorokin's blocker.

“There were some good things to like about our offensive-zone game,” Eichel said. "It was a good response by the group.”

Barzal tied it 1-1 at 11:13 when he banked a shot off Thompson from below the goal line.

Dorofeyev put the Golden Knights back in front 2-1 at 17:11 of the second period, tapping in a backdoor pass from Chandler Stephenson.

Roy extended the lead to 3-1 at 18:41 when he curled out into the left circle and scored through a screen by Keegan Kolesar. Lambert challenged the play for goalie interference, but the call stood after a video review.

“It was the right call for us to challenge that,” Lambert said.

Eichel made it 4-1 on the ensuing power play 31 seconds into the third period.

“The first three goals were all a mindset we had going into the game that we practiced yesterday about putting pucks behind and playing below the goal line,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Every one one of our goals, we were forcing a breakout and executed well and we got pucks back. … We stuck to our gameplan.”

NYI@VGK: Eichel goes upstairs for PPG early in 3rd period

Martin cut it to 4-2 at 2:42, scoring with his backhand on the rebound of Casey Cizikas' shot.

Roy made it 5-2 at 4:20, skating to the bottom of the left circle and scoring with a shot that trickled past Sorokin.

“We played a pretty good game overall,” Martin said. “We just let it slip away in the second.”

NOTES: Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud missed the game due to an upper-body injury. Forward William Carrier also missed the game due to an upper-body injury. He may “miss some time,” Cassidy said. … Golden Knights defenseman Lukas Cormier had an assist in 19:46 of ice time in his NHL debut.

Latest News

Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers game recap January 6

Hyman scores hat trick, Oilers defeat Senators for 7th straight win
St. Louis Blues Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 6

Binnington makes 29 saves, Blues defeat Hurricanes in shootout
Vancouver Canucks New Jersey Devils game recap January 6

Pettersson, Miller help Canucks score 6, hold off Devils
Nashville Predators Dallas Stars game recap January 6

Forsberg scores twice in 3rd, Predators hold off Stars
New York Rangers Montreal Canadiens game recap January 6

Canadiens defeat Rangers in shootout after blowing 3-goal lead
Minnesota Wild Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 6

Fleury ties for 2nd on NHL wins list, Wild top Blue Jackets in OT
Tampa Bay Lightning Boston Bruins game recap January 6

Bruins score 7 in win against Lightning
Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins game recap January 6

Luukkonen makes 40 saves, Sabres defeat Penguins
Toronto Maple Leafs San Jose Sharks game recap January 6

Maple Leafs hand Sharks 11th straight loss
Florida Panthers Colorado Avalanche game recap January 6

Reinhart's hat trick sparks Panthers past Avalanche for 7th straight victory
NHL Buzz news and notes January 6

NHL Buzz: Hughes out for Devils with upper-body injury
Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 6

Frost lifts Flyers past Flames one game after being healthy scratch
Los Angeles Kings Pheonix Copley injury status update

Copley out for season for Kings following ACL surgery
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury status update

Bedard placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Oliver Bjorkstrand cancels Airbnb after All Star selection

Bjorkstrand cancels San Diego Airbnb reservation after All-Star game selection
NHL betting odds for January 6 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 6
Dallas Stars host fan from Make A Wish Foundation

Stars spend day with young fan from Make-A-Wish Foundation
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker