Eichel, Roy each scores twice in Golden Knights win against Islanders

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy each scored twice for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
Pavel Dorofeyev also scored, and Logan Thompson made 28 saves for Vegas (23-12-5), which had lost two in a row and six of seven.
“They take the risk out of the game. They’re not usually a team that makes a lot of turnovers. They play pretty simple in the D zone. They easily clogged the net front and try to keep everything on the outside a little bit, the same as we do,” Roy said. “In the neutral zone, they don't take that many risks. They play good hockey there, too. So, it's a tough matchup.”
Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders (18-11-10), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves.
“We were good, and a couple of mistakes and it turned fast,” New York coach Lane Lambert said. “For about two and a half, three minutes, I thought it was our most solid game of the trip.”
Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 6:25 of the first period with a one-timer from the right circle that fluttered over Sorokin's blocker.
“There were some good things to like about our offensive-zone game,” Eichel said. "It was a good response by the group.”
Barzal tied it 1-1 at 11:13 when he banked a shot off Thompson from below the goal line.
Dorofeyev put the Golden Knights back in front 2-1 at 17:11 of the second period, tapping in a backdoor pass from Chandler Stephenson.
Roy extended the lead to 3-1 at 18:41 when he curled out into the left circle and scored through a screen by Keegan Kolesar. Lambert challenged the play for goalie interference, but the call stood after a video review.
“It was the right call for us to challenge that,” Lambert said.
Eichel made it 4-1 on the ensuing power play 31 seconds into the third period.
“The first three goals were all a mindset we had going into the game that we practiced yesterday about putting pucks behind and playing below the goal line,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Every one one of our goals, we were forcing a breakout and executed well and we got pucks back. … We stuck to our gameplan.”
Martin cut it to 4-2 at 2:42, scoring with his backhand on the rebound of Casey Cizikas' shot.
Roy made it 5-2 at 4:20, skating to the bottom of the left circle and scoring with a shot that trickled past Sorokin.
“We played a pretty good game overall,” Martin said. “We just let it slip away in the second.”
NOTES: Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud missed the game due to an upper-body injury. Forward William Carrier also missed the game due to an upper-body injury. He may “miss some time,” Cassidy said. … Golden Knights defenseman Lukas Cormier had an assist in 19:46 of ice time in his NHL debut.