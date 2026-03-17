Islanders at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (38-24-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (29-27-12)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Schenn -- Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Calum Ritchie

Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Max Shabanov, Marc Gatcomb, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Easton Cowan

Dakota Joshua -- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers

Jake McCabe -- Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)

Status report

The Islanders will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. ... Ekman-Larsson was not at the morning skate because of the birth of his child, but coach Craig Berube did not rule out the possibility of the defenseman playing.

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