Islanders at Maple Leafs projected lineups

ISLANDERS (38-24-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (29-27-12)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Schenn -- Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Calum Ritchie
Ondrej Palat -- Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Max Shabanov, Marc Gatcomb, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Easton Cowan
Dakota Joshua -- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Philippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- Brandon Carlo
Simon Benoit -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Injured: Auston Matthews (MCL), Chris Tanev (groin)
Status report
The Islanders will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. ... Ekman-Larsson was not at the morning skate because of the birth of his child, but coach Craig Berube did not rule out the possibility of the defenseman playing.