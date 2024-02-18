2026 NHL All-Star Weekend to be hosted by Islanders

NEW YORK – The New York Islanders will host the 2026 NHL® All-Star Weekend at UBS Arena, in Elmont, N.Y., the National Hockey League® announced today. Additional information on the League’s midseason showcase including its dates, ticketing and broadcast information, will be announced when available. Fans can sign up to receive news and updates on the 2026 NHL All-Star Weekend here.

“The National Hockey League is thrilled to have the best and brightest of our game hosted at the spectacular UBS Arena for the 2026 NHL All-Star Weekend,’’ NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We have been looking forward to UBS Arena playing host to one of our major League events since before construction of this wonderful arena began. We have every confidence that the Islanders organization, led by Scott Malkin and Jon Ledecky, will deliver a celebration that will make the greater New York region and the NHL proud.”

“After an impressive All-Star Weekend earlier this month, the players are looking forward to raising the bar even higher at UBS Arena in 2026 where we know the New York Islanders will be great hosts for the event,” said Marty Walsh, NHLPA Executive Director. “The NHL All-Star Weekend will be an exciting lead-in to the 2026 Olympic Winter Games.”

“We are honored to be invited to host the National Hockey League, the game’s finest players and fans from around the world to join us in New York for the 2026 NHL All-Star Weekend,” Islanders Majority Owner Scott Malkin said. “Whether our guests will be watching the talented players on the ice in UBS Arena, a building built specifically for hockey, shopping in Belmont Park Village or enjoying pre and post-game festivities in The Park, the 2026 All-Star weekend will show NHL fans the outstanding destination we have for hockey, shopping and entertainment.”

The 2026 NHL All-Star Weekend will mark the second time the Islanders host NHL All-Star activities, with first being the 1983 edition featuring the Campbell Conference All-Stars defeating the Wales Conference All-Stars 9-3, and Wayne Gretzky claiming NHL All-Star MVP honors at Nassau Coliseum.