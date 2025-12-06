Islanders at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (15-10-3) at LIGHTNING (16-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Maxim Shabanov

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Anthony Duclair -- Calum Ritchie -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Travis Mitchell

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (torn ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Jake Guentzel -- Dominic James -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas -- Jack Finely -- Gage Goncalves

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- Emil Lilleberg

Darren Raddysh -- Max Crozier

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Steven Santini

Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed), Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed)

Status report

Pageau, a center, has been upgraded to day to day from week to week and could return as early as Sunday against the Florida Panthers. He will miss his seventh straight game. ...Drouin did not travel with the Islanders; the forward is also day to day. … Hedman will play for the first time since Nov. 8 after missing 12 games with an undisclosed injury. …
Kucherov, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will not play. ... Vasilevskiy, a goalie, will miss his second straight game.

