Islanders at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (36-23-5) at BLUES (25-29-9)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Calum Ritchie -- Brayden Schenn -- Ondrej Palat

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jonathan Drouin -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Otto Stenberg

Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley – Pius Suter

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Nathan Walker, Oskar Sundqvist, Justin Holl, Matthew Kessel

Injured: None

Status report

The Islanders held an optional morning skate and will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Schenn will face the Blues for the first time after being traded to the Islanders on Friday. ... Parayko will return after missing five games with back spasms. … Stenberg and Lindstein each was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday; Lindstein will make his NHL debut. … Drouin will face the Islanders for the first time since being traded to St. Louis in the Schenn deal.

