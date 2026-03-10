Islanders at Blues projected lineups

ISLANDERS (36-23-5) at BLUES (25-29-9)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Calum Ritchie -- Brayden Schenn -- Ondrej Palat
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jonathan Drouin -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Otto Stenberg
Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley – Pius Suter
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Nathan Walker, Oskar Sundqvist, Justin Holl, Matthew Kessel
Injured: None
Status report
The Islanders held an optional morning skate and will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Schenn will face the Blues for the first time after being traded to the Islanders on Friday. ... Parayko will return after missing five games with back spasms. … Stenberg and Lindstein each was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday; Lindstein will make his NHL debut. … Drouin will face the Islanders for the first time since being traded to St. Louis in the Schenn deal.