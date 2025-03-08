Islanders at Sharks projected lineups

ISLANDERS (28-26-7) at SHARKS (17-38-9)

10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA

Islanders projected lineup

Kyle Palmieri -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Scott Perunovich, Mike Reilly, Matt Martin

Injured: Mathew Barzal (Knee), Marcus Hoberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Klim Kostin -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Patrick Giles -- Carl Grundstrom

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun -- Vincent Desharnais

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Noah Gregor

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body)

Status report

Martin and Reilly each was activated from long-term injured reserve but won't play. ... Boqvist will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and will replace Mayfield, a forward. ... Hogberg, a goalie, returned to practice Friday but was not activated from injured reserve... Thrun was activated from injured reserve and will play after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Giles and Desharnais each will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in trades Wednesday; Giles from the Florida Panthers and Desharnais from the Pittsburgh Penguins. ... Gregor, a center acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Friday, will not be available because of visa issues.