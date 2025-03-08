Islanders at Sharks projected lineups

ISLANDERS (28-26-7) at SHARKS (17-38-9)
10 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA
Islanders projected lineup
Kyle Palmieri -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Adam Boqvist -- Ryan Pulock
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Scott Perunovich, Mike Reilly, Matt Martin
Injured: Mathew Barzal (Knee), Marcus Hoberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Patrick Giles -- Carl Grundstrom
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun -- Vincent Desharnais
Alexandar Georgiev
Georgi Romanov
Scratched: Noah Gregor
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body)
Status report
Martin and Reilly each was activated from long-term injured reserve but won't play. ... Boqvist will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday and will replace Mayfield, a forward. ... Hogberg, a goalie, returned to practice Friday but was not activated from injured reserve... Thrun was activated from injured reserve and will play after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Giles and Desharnais each will make his Sharks debut after being acquired in trades Wednesday; Giles from the Florida Panthers and Desharnais from the Pittsburgh Penguins. ... Gregor, a center acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Friday, will not be available because of visa issues.