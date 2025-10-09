Islanders at Penguins projected lineups

ISLANDERS (0-0-0) at PENGUINS (1-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Ville Koivunen -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Filip Hallander
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Caleb Jones -- Harrison Brunicke
Tristan Jarry
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton
Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)
Status report
Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut. ... Rust, normally first-line right wing for Pittsburgh, returned to practice in a full capacity Wednesday but is not expected to play. ... Jarry will start for the Penguins in their home opener after Silovs made 25 saves in a 3-0 win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Hallander will make his season debut, replacing Tomasino on the third line.