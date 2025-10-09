Islanders at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (0-0-0) at PENGUINS (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Maxim Shabanov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Kyle MacLean, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Ville Koivunen -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Anthony Mantha -- Evgeni Malkin -- Justin Brazeau

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Filip Hallander

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Caleb Jones -- Harrison Brunicke

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Philip Tomasino, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton

Injured: Bryan Rust (lower body), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body)

Status report

Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut. ... Rust, normally first-line right wing for Pittsburgh, returned to practice in a full capacity Wednesday but is not expected to play. ... Jarry will start for the Penguins in their home opener after Silovs made 25 saves in a 3-0 win at the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... Hallander will make his season debut, replacing Tomasino on the third line.

