Islanders at Penguins

ISLANDERS (22-18-14) at PENGUINS (24-21-7)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Drew O'Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Matthew Phillips

Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Jeff Carter -- Colin White

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Magnus Hellberg, John Ludvig

Injured: Jake Guentzel (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (concussion)

Status report

The Islanders are expected to use the same lineup from a 6-5 overtime loss to the New York Rangers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. ... Phillips, who made his Penguins debut Sunday after being claimed off waivers from the Washington Capitals on Friday, was promoted to second-line right wing at practice on Monday. Joseph was elevated from a healthy scratch to the top pair next to Letang, moving Pettersson to the second with Karlsson. ... Acciari, a forward, wore a no-contact jersey during an optional morning skate. He has missed five games with a concussion.