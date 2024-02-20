Islanders at Penguins

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (22-18-14) at PENGUINS (24-21-7)  

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS 

Islanders projected lineup   

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal 

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri 

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Drew O'Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Matthew Phillips

Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Jeff Carter -- Colin White 

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang 

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson  

Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel 

Alex Nedeljkovic 

Tristan Jarry  

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Magnus Hellberg, John Ludvig 

Injured: Jake Guentzel (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (concussion) 

Status report   

The Islanders are expected to use the same lineup from a 6-5 overtime loss to the New York Rangers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. ... Phillips, who made his Penguins debut Sunday after being claimed off waivers from the Washington Capitals on Friday, was promoted to second-line right wing at practice on Monday. Joseph was elevated from a healthy scratch to the top pair next to Letang, moving Pettersson to the second with Karlsson. ... Acciari, a forward, wore a no-contact jersey during an optional morning skate. He has missed five games with a concussion.

