Islanders at Penguins

ISLANDERS (22-18-14) at PENGUINS (24-21-7)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Sebastian Aho
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Drew O'Connor -- Evgeni Malkin -- Matthew Phillips
Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jansen Harkins -- Jeff Carter -- Colin White
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Chad Ruhwedel
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Magnus Hellberg, John Ludvig
Injured: Jake Guentzel (upper body), Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Noel Acciari (concussion)
Status report
The Islanders are expected to use the same lineup from a 6-5 overtime loss to the New York Rangers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. ... Phillips, who made his Penguins debut Sunday after being claimed off waivers from the Washington Capitals on Friday, was promoted to second-line right wing at practice on Monday. Joseph was elevated from a healthy scratch to the top pair next to Letang, moving Pettersson to the second with Karlsson. ... Acciari, a forward, wore a no-contact jersey during an optional morning skate. He has missed five games with a concussion.