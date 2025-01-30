Islanders at Flyers projected lineups

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech -- Scott Perunovich

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Pierre Engvall

Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Anthony Richard -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Erik Johnson

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: None

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (undisclosed)

Status report

The Islanders likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. ... Fedotov will start after making nine saves on 10 shots Wednesday in relief of Ersson, who allowed four goals on 16 shots before being removed during the second period. ... Tippett is questionable after the forward left the game Wednesday after his first shift of the second period following a hit by New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon.