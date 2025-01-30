Islanders at Flyers projected lineups
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Adam Pelech -- Scott Perunovich
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Matt Martin, Dennis Cholowski, Pierre Engvall
Injured: Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Anthony Richard -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Erik Johnson
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: None
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (undisclosed)
Status report
The Islanders likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 5-0 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. ... Fedotov will start after making nine saves on 10 shots Wednesday in relief of Ersson, who allowed four goals on 16 shots before being removed during the second period. ... Tippett is questionable after the forward left the game Wednesday after his first shift of the second period following a hit by New Jersey defenseman Brenden Dillon.