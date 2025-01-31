Coach’s Challenge: NYI @ PHI – 14:05 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: NY Islanders

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Philadelphia

Explanation: Video review determined that Philadelphia’s Morgan Frost made contact with New York’s Ilya Sorokin in the crease, which impaired Sorokin’s ability to play his position prior to Matvei Michkov’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”