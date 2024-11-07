Islanders at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (5-6-2) at SENATORS (6-6-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson

Ryan Pulock -- Scott Mayfield

Dennis Cholowski -- Grant Hutton

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Hudson Fasching

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: David Perron, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Status report

George will move up to the top defense pair after playing 15:41 in his NHL debut, a 4-3 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... Martin will enter the lineup for Fasching, who will be a healthy scratch. … Defensemen Romanov and Reilly each missed the Islanders morning skate Thursday, will not dress and remain day to day. … Zub will return after missing nine games with a concussion; he will play on the first defense pair, Hamonic will move to the third pair and Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch. … Perron, a forward, will miss his eighth straight game since taking a leave of absence for personal reasons. ... Pinto, a forward who will miss his seventh consecutive game, was an extra forward in line rushes during the Senators morning skate Thursday.

