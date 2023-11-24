Islanders at Senators

ISLANDERS (7-6-5) at SENATORS (8-7-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Roby Jarventie -- Drake Batherson

Matthew Highmore -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Joonas Korpisalo (undisclosed)

Status report

Varlamov is expected to start after Sorokin started the previous two games. ... the Islanders will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday. … Martin, a forward, did not make the trip to Ottawa and will miss his fifth straight game. … Forsberg will make his second straight start; Korpisalo is day to day after being injured during the NHL Global Series Sweden last week. ... Highmore and Sogaard each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Chabot, a defenseman, practiced in a yellow, no-contact jersey Friday and will miss his ninth straight game.