Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning against Hurricanes
Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Pluses, minuses for Penguins-Sabres, Avalanche-Wild
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
On Tap: Oilers try to salvage road trip against Capitals
Klingberg placed on long-term injured reserve by Maple Leafs
Hall to have ACL surgery on right knee, out for season for Blackhawks
Rayner was towering presence with Rangers
Boeser at peace, enjoying hockey again with Canucks
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
Bjorkstrand has 4 points, Kraken score 7 in win against Sharks
Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks
Newhook scores twice, Canadiens defeat Ducks to end 4-game losing streak
Eichel scores in OT, Golden Knights defeat Stars 

Islanders at Senators

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (7-6-5) at SENATORS (8-7-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Roby Jarventie -- Drake Batherson

Matthew Highmore -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Joonas Korpisalo (undisclosed)

Status report

Varlamov is expected to start after Sorokin started the previous two games. ... the Islanders will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday. … Martin, a forward, did not make the trip to Ottawa and will miss his fifth straight game. … Forsberg will make his second straight start; Korpisalo is day to day after being injured during the NHL Global Series Sweden last week. ... Highmore and Sogaard each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Chabot, a defenseman, practiced in a yellow, no-contact jersey Friday and will miss his ninth straight game.