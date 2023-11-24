Islanders at Senators

ISLANDERS (7-6-5) at SENATORS (8-7-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc
Injured: Matt Martin (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Roby Jarventie -- Drake Batherson
Matthew Highmore -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Anton Forsberg
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Zack MacEwen
Injured: Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain), Joonas Korpisalo (undisclosed)
Status report
Varlamov is expected to start after Sorokin started the previous two games. ... the Islanders will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday. … Martin, a forward, did not make the trip to Ottawa and will miss his fifth straight game. … Forsberg will make his second straight start; Korpisalo is day to day after being injured during the NHL Global Series Sweden last week. ... Highmore and Sogaard each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Chabot, a defenseman, practiced in a yellow, no-contact jersey Friday and will miss his ninth straight game.