Islanders at Rangers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (6-6-2) at RANGERS (7-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaeffer -- Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Taylor Raddysh
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Jonny Brodzinski
Juuso Parssinen -- Sam Carrick -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Adam Edstrom, Connor Mackey
Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)
Status report
Trocheck, a center, has been practicing with the team and is nearing a return. He has missed 13 games since he was injured against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 9. Trocheck is on long-term injured reserve, but is eligible to come off having already missed at least 10 games and 24 days.