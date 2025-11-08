Islanders at Rangers projected lineups

ISLANDERS (6-6-2) at RANGERS (7-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaeffer -- Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Mika Zibanejad -- Taylor Raddysh

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Jonny Brodzinski

Juuso Parssinen -- Sam Carrick -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Carson Soucy -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Adam Edstrom, Connor Mackey

Injured: Vincent Trocheck (upper body), Urho Vaakanainen (lower body), Matt Rempe (upper body)

Status report

Trocheck, a center, has been practicing with the team and is nearing a return. He has missed 13 games since he was injured against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 9. Trocheck is on long-term injured reserve, but is eligible to come off having already missed at least 10 games and 24 days.