Coach’s Challenge: NYI @ NYR – 11:46 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: NY Rangers

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal NY Islanders

Explanation: Video review determined that NY Islanders’ Casey Cizikas preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Anders Lee’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 8:24 (11:36 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Maatta signs 3-year contract with Utah Hockey Club

NHL Trade Buzz: Jack Hughes injury could change plans for Devils

NHL Buzz: Celebrini game-time decision for Sharks against Maple Leafs

Stars may add more before Trade Deadline after acquiring Granlund, Ceci

Knight set for new chapter with Blackhawks after trade from Panthers

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Matthew Tkachuk out ‘extended period of time’ for Panthers with lower-body injury

Vasilevskiy leads 3 Stars of the Week

Players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Gibson, Nelson, Provorov

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

Lindgren signs 3-year, $9 million contract with Capitals

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues pursuit of Gretzky for Capitals against Senators

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Seth Jones traded to Panthers by Blackhawks for Knight, 1st-round pick

NHL Buzz: Hughes day to day for Canucks with new injury