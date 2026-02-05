Islanders at Devils projected lineups

ISLANDERS (31-21-5) at DEVILS (28-26-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal
Emil Heineman -- Calum Ritchie -- Jonathan Drouin
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Lenni Hameenaho
Jesper Bratt -- Paul Cotter -- Dawson Mercer
Evgenii Dadonov -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brett Pesce -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Colton White, Marc McLaughlin, Luke Glendening
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee), Jack Hughes (lower body)
Status report
Ritchie will return to the lineup after missing the past six games with a lower-body injury. … Bjugstad, acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, will make his Devils debut. ... Jack Hughes, who did skate on his own on Thursday, will miss his third straight game. ... Forward Juho Lammikko was assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.