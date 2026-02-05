Islanders at Devils projected lineups

ISLANDERS (31-21-5) at DEVILS (28-26-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat – Mathew Barzal

Emil Heineman -- Calum Ritchie -- Jonathan Drouin

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Lenni Hameenaho

Jesper Bratt -- Paul Cotter -- Dawson Mercer

Evgenii Dadonov -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brett Pesce -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Colton White, Marc McLaughlin, Luke Glendening

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee), Jack Hughes (lower body)

Status report

Ritchie will return to the lineup after missing the past six games with a lower-body injury. … Bjugstad, acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, will make his Devils debut. ... Jack Hughes, who did skate on his own on Thursday, will miss his third straight game. ... Forward Juho Lammikko was assigned to Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.