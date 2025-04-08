Islanders at Predators projected lineups
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly, Anthony Duclair
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Zachary L’Heureux
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Matthew Wood
Jakub Vrana -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Oesterle
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Kieffer Bellows, Spencer Stastney
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body)
Status report
Duclair remains on a leave of absence and will be away from the Islanders for a third consecutive game. … Marchessault will return after missing four games because of a lower-body injury.