Islanders at Predators projected lineups

NHL.com
ISLANDERS (34-32-10) at PREDATORS (27-42-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Noah Dobson -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Adam Boqvist, Mike Reilly, Anthony Duclair

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Zachary L’Heureux

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Matthew Wood

Jakub Vrana -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Oesterle

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Kieffer Bellows, Spencer Stastney

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body), Colton Sissons (lower body)

Status report

Duclair remains on a leave of absence and will be away from the Islanders for a third consecutive game. … Marchessault will return after missing four games because of a lower-body injury.

