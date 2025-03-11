Islanders at Kings projected lineups
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Hudson Fasching -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Boqvist -- Noah Dobson
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis
Injured: None
Status report
MacLean is expected to return after missing a 4-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday because of illness. … Doughty will play after being held out of the Kings morning skate for maintenance.