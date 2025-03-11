Islanders at Kings projected lineups

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Hudson Fasching -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Boqvist -- Noah Dobson

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis

Injured: None

Status report

MacLean is expected to return after missing a 4-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday because of illness. … Doughty will play after being held out of the Kings morning skate for maintenance.