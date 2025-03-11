Islanders at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (29-27-7) at KINGS (33-20-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Hudson Fasching -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Boqvist -- Noah Dobson

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Matt Martin, Scott Mayfield, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Mathew Barzal (knee), Semyon Varlamov (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Alex Turcotte

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare, Trevor Lewis

Injured: None

Status report

MacLean is expected to return after missing a 4-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday because of illness. … Doughty will play after being held out of the Kings morning skate for maintenance.

Latest News

Dahlin refutes report he wants to move on from Sabres

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Hughes could return for Canucks on Wednesday

Marchand practices with Panthers for 1st time -- in Boston

Jones to 'fill that void' for Panthers with Ekblad suspended

Capitals release special lawn signs celebrating 'The GR8 CHASE'

NHL EDGE stats: Sneaky Trade Deadline movers to watch

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 9 goals from breaking Gretzky's record, Capitals visit Ducks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Maple Leafs recover for shootout win against Utah

MacKinnon reaches 1,000 points, Avalanche blank Blackhawks for 6th win in row

MacKinnon gets 1,000th NHL point for Avalanche

Marchand excited to join Panthers 'incredible group' after trade from Bruins

Save of the Season? Wedgewood makes absurd pad save from his back

Trophy Tracker: Carbery of Capitals top choice for Adams as coach of year

Coaches must learn quickly how to help new players adjust after Trade Deadline

Barnes talks playing career, coaching at junior level in Q&A with NHL.com