Islanders at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (24-20-7) at PANTHERS (31-19-3)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, TVAS

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Adam Pelech -- Scott Perunovich

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Dennis Cholowski

Jakub Skarek

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Matt Martin

Injured: Scott Mayfield (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Matthew Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Jesper Boqvist

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis -- Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (illness)

Status report

Each team played on Saturday and did not have a morning skate. … Mayfield, a defenseman, left Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win at the host Tampa Bay Lightning late in the second period and did not return. … Barzal, a forward, left after blocking a shot late in the third. Coach Patrick Roy did not have an update on either player following the game. … Adam Boqvist, claimed off waivers from the Panthers on Friday, scored a goal for the Islanders on Saturday. … Florida coach Paul Maurice said he was leaning on holding out Samoskevich, a forward, after he became ill on Saturday morning and did not play in a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Latest News

NHL Morning Skate for February 2

Talbot makes 33 saves, Red Wings top Flames for 5th straight win

Jets prevail in battle of NHL’s best, win OT thriller against Capitals

Finland, Sweden set for next chapter in rivalry at 4 Nations Face-Off

Crosby to be Canada's 'security blanket' as captain at 4 Nations Face-Off

McDavid ready for ‘intense games’ with Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Sanderson has 4 points, Senators score 6 in shutout win against Wild

Ovechkin scores No. 877 for Capitals in OT loss to Jets

DeAngelo OT goal lifts Islanders past Lightning for 7th straight win

Marner gets 2 points, Maple Leafs hold off Oilers to end 3-game skid

McAvoy gifts his newborn puck from 1st goal after son’s birth

Fiala scores twice, Kings defeat Hurricanes to end 4-game skid 

Crosby runs goal streak to 4, Penguins shut out Predators

Granlund, Ceci traded to Stars from Sharks for two picks in 2025 NHL Draft

Canucks 'definitely different' after trades send away Miller, bring in 4 players: Allvin

Buzz: Hughes game-time decision for Canucks on Sunday

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 877, now 18 from breaking NHL record

Pastrnak has hat trick, assist to help Bruins spoil Miller's return to Rangers