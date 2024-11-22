Red Wings score twice late, rally past Islanders

Raymond beat Ilya Sorokin glove side from the left face-off circle after Dylan Larkin swatted the puck out from the corner.

His goal came after Jonatan Berggren tied it 1-1 at 15:14 of the third period. After Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov's stick broke on a shot attempt, Berggren skated in on a 2-on-1 and roofed a shot over Sorokin's blocker from the right circle.

Alex Lyon made 22 saves for Detroit (8-9-2), which ended a three-game losing streak.

Simon Holmstrom scored, and Sorokin made 29 saves for New York (7-8-5), which has lost three straight and went 1-2-2 on a five-game road trip.

The teams will meet for the third and final time on Monday in New York, where the Red Wings defeated the Islanders 1-0 on Oct. 22.

Holmstrom gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 5:51 of the first period when he redirected Scott Mayfield’s point shot over Lyon's blocker.