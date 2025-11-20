Islanders at Red Wings projected lineups

ISLANDERS (11-7-2) at RED WINGS (12-7-1)

7 pm ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Shabanov

Casey Cizikas -- Calum Ritchie -- Anthony Duclair

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Maxim Tsyplakov, Marshall Warren

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper

Emmitt Finnie -- Nate Danielson -- Mason Appleton

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)

Status report

The Islanders recalled Warren, a defenseman. from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League after Romanov, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. ... Gibson will start after Talbot started and won the past two games. … Holmstrom will return to the lineup after missing a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday with an illness.