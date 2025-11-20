Islanders at Red Wings projected lineups

ISLANDERS (11-7-2) at RED WINGS (12-7-1)
7 pm ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN2
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Jonathan Drouin -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Shabanov
Casey Cizikas -- Calum Ritchie -- Anthony Duclair
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Kyle MacLean, Maxim Tsyplakov, Marshall Warren
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper
Emmitt Finnie -- Nate Danielson -- Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed)
Status report
The Islanders recalled Warren, a defenseman. from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League after Romanov, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. ... Gibson will start after Talbot started and won the past two games. … Holmstrom will return to the lineup after missing a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday with an illness.