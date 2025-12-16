Islanders at Red Wings projected lineups

ISLANDERS (19-11-3) at RED WINGS (18-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Mathew Barzal -- Jonathan Drouin

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair -- Calum Ritchie -- Maxim Shabanov

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Travis Mitchell -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

John Leonard -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body), Mason Appleton (lower body)

Status report

Barzal was held out of the morning skate for maintenance but will participate in warmups and is expected to play. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate; Leonard was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League to replace Kane after the forward was injured against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Kane will miss at least two games. ... Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren was claimed on waivers by the St. Louis Blues.