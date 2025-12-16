Islanders at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

ISLANDERS (19-11-3) at RED WINGS (18-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Mathew Barzal -- Jonathan Drouin

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair -- Calum Ritchie -- Maxim Shabanov

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Travis Mitchell -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

John Leonard -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Compher -- James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body), Mason Appleton (lower body)

Status report

Barzal was held out of the morning skate for maintenance but will participate in warmups and is expected to play. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate; Leonard was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League to replace Kane after the forward was injured against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Kane will miss at least two games. ... Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren was claimed on waivers by the St. Louis Blues.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Schaefer skates with Martin’s kids at UBS Arena

NHL Status Report: Woll to return for Maple Leafs against Blackhawks

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres show signs of potential turnaround

Skinner happy he can start Penguins career against Oilers, former teammates

Jarry ready for 'very weird' homecoming in Pittsburgh with Oilers

NHL On Tap: Crosby can pass Lemieux for Penguins' points record against McDavid, Oilers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Rantanen has goal, assist for Stars in win against Kings

Forsberg scores hat trick for Predators in win against Blues

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Bowen discusses final season as Maple Leafs broadcaster in Q&A with NHL.com

Rest priority for players with more condensed schedule ahead of Olympics

Senators rally late, defeat Jets on Tkachuk's OT goal

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers defeat Lightning for 5th win in 6 games

Gauthier scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Ducks edge Rangers