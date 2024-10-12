Islanders at Stars

ISLANDERS (0-0-1) at STARS (1-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN2
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: None
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Matt Dumba
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Mavrik Bourque (undisclosed)
Status report
The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 5-4 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday. ... Bourque, a forward, could make his season debut when the Stars host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. ... Oettinger will start Saturday with DeSmith expected to start Sunday.