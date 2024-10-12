Islanders at Stars

ISLANDERS (0-0-1) at STARS (1-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Casey Cizikas -- Kyle MacLean -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: None

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Matt Dumba

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Mavrik Bourque (undisclosed)

Status report

The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 5-4 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday. ... Bourque, a forward, could make his season debut when the Stars host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. ... Oettinger will start Saturday with DeSmith expected to start Sunday.