Islanders at Blue Jackets projected lineups

ISLANDERS (21-13-4) at BLUE JACKETS (15-15-6)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat-- Emil Heineman

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Shabanov -- Calum Ritchie -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Cole Sillinger

Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Brendan Smith

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Yegor Chinakhov

Injured: Zach Werenski (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)

Status report

Rittich will start again after he made 27 saves in a 2-0 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. … Olivier will return from an upper-body injury; he missed 13 games since Nov. 24. … Werenski, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game after taking a puck to his right skate at the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 20. … Lundestrom, a forward, was injured during practice on Saturday.

