Islanders at Blue Jackets projected lineups

ISLANDERS (21-13-4) at BLUE JACKETS (15-15-6)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat-- Emil Heineman
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Shabanov -- Calum Ritchie -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren -- Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce -- Cole Sillinger
Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Brendan Smith
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Yegor Chinakhov
Injured: Zach Werenski (lower body), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Status report
Rittich will start again after he made 27 saves in a 2-0 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday. … Olivier will return from an upper-body injury; he missed 13 games since Nov. 24. … Werenski, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game after taking a puck to his right skate at the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 20. … Lundestrom, a forward, was injured during practice on Saturday.