Islanders at Hurricanes 

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

ISLANDERS (8-7-6) at HURRICANES (13-8-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal 

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Julien Gauthier -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock

Samuel Bolduc -- Scott Mayfield 

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Grant Hutton, Hudson Fasching, Matt Martin

Injured: Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jesper Kotkaniemi – Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)

Status report

Varlamov is expected to start after Sorokin started the previous two games. ... Bolduc, who has been a healthy scratch in seven of the past eight games, is expected to enter the lineup. … Svechnikov will return from an illness after missing a 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. ... Kochetkov is expected to make his third straight start; he made 28 saves at Philadelphia.

