Islanders at Hurricanes 

ISLANDERS (8-7-6) at HURRICANES (13-8-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Simon Holmstrom -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Julien Gauthier -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Mike Reilly -- Ryan Pulock
Samuel Bolduc -- Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Grant Hutton, Hudson Fasching, Matt Martin
Injured: Adam Pelech (upper body), Sebastian Aho (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jesper Kotkaniemi – Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)
Status report
Varlamov is expected to start after Sorokin started the previous two games. ... Bolduc, who has been a healthy scratch in seven of the past eight games, is expected to enter the lineup. … Svechnikov will return from an illness after missing a 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. ... Kochetkov is expected to make his third straight start; he made 28 saves at Philadelphia.