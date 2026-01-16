Islanders at Flames projected lineups

ISLANDERS (26-16-5) at FLAMES (20-23-4)

3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Drouin -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Max Shabanov -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Cole McWard, Maxim Tsyplakov

Injured: Ethan Bear (wrist), Pierre Engvall (ankle), Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (lower body), Alexander Romanov (shoulder), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Adam Klapka

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Dryden Hunt

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal, William Stromgren

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders practiced in Calgary on Friday following a 1-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … Sorokin made 35 saves Thursday for his NHL-leading fifth shutout of the season; it’s expected he’ll back up Rittich on Saturday. … New York coach Patrick Roy swapped left wings on his second and third lines during the game Thursday and kept them the same on Friday, with Drouin skating with Pageau and Holmstrom while Shabanov skated with Ritchie and Heineman. … The Flames did not practice Friday following a 3-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday to finish 2-3-0 on their five-game road trip.