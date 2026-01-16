Islanders at Flames projected lineups

ISLANDERS (26-16-5) at FLAMES (20-23-4)
3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Max Shabanov -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist -- Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Cole McWard, Maxim Tsyplakov
Injured: Ethan Bear (wrist), Pierre Engvall (ankle), Bo Horvat (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (lower body), Alexander Romanov (shoulder), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Adam Klapka
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Dryden Hunt
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Joel Hanley -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal, William Stromgren
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), John Beecher (upper body), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Blake Coleman (upper body)
Status report
The Islanders practiced in Calgary on Friday following a 1-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … Sorokin made 35 saves Thursday for his NHL-leading fifth shutout of the season; it’s expected he’ll back up Rittich on Saturday. … New York coach Patrick Roy swapped left wings on his second and third lines during the game Thursday and kept them the same on Friday, with Drouin skating with Pageau and Holmstrom while Shabanov skated with Ritchie and Heineman. … The Flames did not practice Friday following a 3-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday to finish 2-3-0 on their five-game road trip.