Islanders get back on track with win against Sabres

Anders Lee had two assists, and Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves for the Islanders (4-5-2), who had lost three in a row (outscored 11-4).

“That was a gutsy win by everybody,” Horvat said. “We said before the game, guys are going to have to step up when guys go down, and did we ever tonight. There's so many guys that not only played really well and got on the score sheet, but put their bodies on the line. Definitely wasn't an easy game for the [defense] back there, being down to four 'D,' but it shows the character of this team. We found a way.”

New York defensemen Adam Pelech and Mike Reilly each left the game in the second period and did not return. Pelech took a puck to the face at 7:07. Reilly had to be helped off the ice following a hit by Jordan Greenway along the boards at 9:14.

The Islanders were already without forward Mathew Barzal, who returned to Long Island after sustaining an upper-body injury in a 2-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

“Hopefully we’ll know more in a few days (on Reilly),” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said.

Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist, and Bowen Byram had two assists for the Sabres (4-6-1), who have lost two straight. Devon Levi made 32 saves in his first start since Oct. 17.

“Let’s be real, we handed them three goals,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “We’d been playing pretty tight, it started to slip, and, again, we get beat 1-on-1, we got a defenseman caught deep where our forward’s covering and gets on the wrong side of the puck on an easy, really an easy, coverage play. You're not going to win a lot of games if you hand the opposition two or three breakaways or 2-on-1 plays.”

Dylan Cozens gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 9:03 of the first period. Rasmus Dahlin's shot from the right point hit Zucker in front and deflected near the left post, where Cozens scored past a lunging Sorokin for his first of the season.

“Sometimes that’s all you need to get going, is just an easy one like that,” Cozens said. “Great job by ‘Zucks’ in front of the net to make it happen.”