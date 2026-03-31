Islanders at Sabres projected lineups

ISLANDERS (42-28-5) at SABRES (45-21-8)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSG-B
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Calum Ritchie -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathew Barzal
Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Carson Soucy
Scott Mayfield -- Adam Boqvist
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Isaiah George
Injured: Tony DeAngelo (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Jordan Greenway -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Michael Kesselring, Conor Timmins, Alex Lyon, Luke Schenn, Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Noah Ostlund (upper body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Islanders did not hold a morning skate following an 8-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. … Rittich likely will start after Sorokin allowed seven goals on 29 shots in 47:54 before Rittich relieved him against Pittsburgh. ... Greenway and Metsa each is “definitely an option” to play, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said; if Greenway is in the lineup, it would be his first game since Jan. 22 after missing 24 games recovering from a lingering issue related to a middle-body injury. … If Metsa doesn’t play, Kesselring, a defenseman, could draw in alongside Stanley. Kesselring skated with Stanley at practice Monday.