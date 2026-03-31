Islanders at Sabres projected lineups

ISLANDERS (42-28-5) at SABRES (45-21-8)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSG-B

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Calum Ritchie -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathew Barzal

Ondrej Palat -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Carson Soucy

Scott Mayfield -- Adam Boqvist

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Anthony Duclair, Isaiah George

Injured: Tony DeAngelo (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Jordan Greenway -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Logan Stanley -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Michael Kesselring, Conor Timmins, Alex Lyon, Luke Schenn, Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Noah Ostlund (upper body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate following an 8-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. … Rittich likely will start after Sorokin allowed seven goals on 29 shots in 47:54 before Rittich relieved him against Pittsburgh. ... Greenway and Metsa each is “definitely an option” to play, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said; if Greenway is in the lineup, it would be his first game since Jan. 22 after missing 24 games recovering from a lingering issue related to a middle-body injury. … If Metsa doesn’t play, Kesselring, a defenseman, could draw in alongside Stanley. Kesselring skated with Stanley at practice Monday.