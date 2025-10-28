Islanders at Bruins projected lineups

ISLANDERS (4-3-1) AT BRUINS (4-7-0)

7:15 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee surgery), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Henri Jokiharju

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Viel, Jonathan Aspirot

Injured: Jordan Harris (lower body), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed)

Status report

Mayfield (maintenance) did not practice Monday but is expected to play. … Romanov participated in the morning skate in a regular jersey but will miss his fifth straight game. … Korpisalo is expected to start the second of a back-to-back after Swayman allowed seven goals on 23 shots in a 7-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday.