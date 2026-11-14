Islanders at Ducks projected lineups

ISLANDERS (8-6-4) at DUCKS (10-8-1)
10 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, MSGSN
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Emil Heineman -- Mathew Barzal -- Victor Eklund
Ondrej Palat -- Brayden Schenn -- Anthony Duclair
Matias Maccelli -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee
Logan Stanley -- Matthew Schaefer
Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock
Ben Hutton -- Tony DeAngelo
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL), Cal Ritchie (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Judd Caulfield -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeff Malott -- Tim Washe -- Alex Killorn
Nikita Nesterenko -- Roger McQueen -- Sam Colangelo
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Tyson Hinds -- Tristan Luneau
Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso;
Scratched: Travis Mitchell, Frank Vatrano
Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL)
Status report
Barzal will make his season debut after recovering from left knee inflammation; Islanders coach Pete DeBoer was still determining the lineup following the morning skate and had not decided whether to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen or go with a traditional 12/6 configuration. ... Pageau will be a game-time decision; the forward missed a 5-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday with an injury that occurred during the morning skate. ... Varlamov did not participate in the morning skate and likely will start. ... New York placed forward Kyle MacLean on non-roster waivers Saturday. ... The Ducks did not hold a morning skate. ... Terry moved up to the top line after making his season debut on the third line in a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. ... Anaheim returned goalie Laurent Brossoit to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday.