Islanders at Ducks projected lineups

ISLANDERS (8-6-4) at DUCKS (10-8-1)

10 p.m. ET; FOXLA+, Prime Video, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Emil Heineman -- Mathew Barzal -- Victor Eklund

Ondrej Palat -- Brayden Schenn -- Anthony Duclair

Matias Maccelli -- Casey Cizikas -- Mitchell Chaffee

Logan Stanley -- Matthew Schaefer

Adam Pelech – Ryan Pulock

Ben Hutton -- Tony DeAngelo

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL), Cal Ritchie (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Judd Caulfield -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeff Malott -- Tim Washe -- Alex Killorn

Nikita Nesterenko -- Roger McQueen -- Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Tyson Hinds -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso;

Scratched: Travis Mitchell, Frank Vatrano

Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL)

Status report

Barzal will make his season debut after recovering from left knee inflammation; Islanders coach Pete DeBoer was still determining the lineup following the morning skate and had not decided whether to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen or go with a traditional 12/6 configuration. ... Pageau will be a game-time decision; the forward missed a 5-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday with an injury that occurred during the morning skate. ... Varlamov did not participate in the morning skate and likely will start. ... New York placed forward Kyle MacLean on non-roster waivers Saturday. ... The Ducks did not hold a morning skate. ... Terry moved up to the top line after making his season debut on the third line in a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. ... Anaheim returned goalie Laurent Brossoit to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday.