Islanders at Ducks projected lIneups

ISLANDERS (35-21-5) at DUCKS (33-24-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE

Islanders projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy -- Adam Boqvist

David Rittich

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Anthony Duclair

Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ryan Pulock (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier

Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Alex Killorn -- Ryan Poehling -- Jansen Harkins

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ryan Strome

Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body), Frank Vatrano (shoulder)

Status report

Drouin will return after missing a 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers on Sunday because of a lower-body injury. ... Pulock will not play after he left the game Sunday; the defenseman missed practice on Tuesday but took part in the Islanders morning skate. ... The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Husso is expected to start for the first time since Jan. 26 after Dostal started the past seven games.