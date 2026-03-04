Islanders at Ducks projected lIneups

ISLANDERS (35-21-5) at DUCKS (33-24-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE
Islanders projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Jonathan Drouin -- Calum Ritchie -- Emil Heineman
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy -- Adam Boqvist
David Rittich
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Maxim Shabanov, Anthony Duclair
Injured: Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ryan Pulock (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier
Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Alex Killorn -- Ryan Poehling -- Jansen Harkins
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ryan Strome
Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body), Frank Vatrano (shoulder)
Status report
Drouin will return after missing a 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers on Sunday because of a lower-body injury. ... Pulock will not play after he left the game Sunday; the defenseman missed practice on Tuesday but took part in the Islanders morning skate. ... The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. ... Husso is expected to start for the first time since Jan. 26 after Dostal started the past seven games.