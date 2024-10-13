Cotter scores 2 more in Devils win against Capitals

Forward has 4 goals in 4 games; Noesen, Haula each gets 3 assists for New Jersey

Devils at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Paul Cotter scored twice for the New Jersey Devils in a 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Cotter has scored four goals in his first four games this season.

Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and Erik Haula and Stefan Noesen each had three assists for New Jersey (3-1-0). Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves.

John Carlson and Dylan Strome each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals in their season opener. Charlie Lindgren made 28 saves.

Carlson gave Washington a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 10:48 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from the center point off a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was making his debut for the Capitals.

Seamus Casey tied it 1-1 at 13:42 when he scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Cotter, moved from the fourth line to the third line on Saturday, gave the Devils a 2-1 lead at 16:24. Haula skated into the left circle and passed across the slot to Noesen, who found Cotter in front of the crease for the tip-in.

Strome tied it 2-2 just 32 seconds into the second period when he knocked in a loose puck during a scramble in front.

Tatar put New Jersey back ahead 3-2 at 3:56, scoring off his own rebound while falling to the ice.

Cotter extended it to 4-2 at 13:48 off a pass from Noesen on a 2-on-1 rush.

Tom Wilson cut it to 4-3 at 1:35 of the third period, scoring from the slot off a pass from Connor McMichael behind the net.

Dawson Mercer scored into an empty net with eight seconds remaining for the 5-3 final.

Capitals defenseman Matt Roy left the game with a lower-body injury early in the second period.

