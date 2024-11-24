Tatar, Devils hold off Capitals for 4th win in 5 games

Forward has goal, assist for New Jersey; Washington drops back to back games for 1st time this season

Devils at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Brenden Dillon and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils (14-7-2), who have won four of five. Jake Allen made 23 saves.

Matt Roy and Connor McMichael scored for the Capitals (13-6-1), who have lost consecutive games for the first time this season. Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves.

Roy gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 13:52 of the first period, scoring on a high wrist shot from the right point. It was the first goal as a Capital for Roy, who was signed as a free agent on July 1 and missed 10 games with a lower-body injury in the first month of the season.

Tatar tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 16:31. Erik Haula received a backdoor pass from Luke Hughes, and his shot trickled past Lindgren and came to a stop on the goal line before Tatar knocked it in.

Dillon made it 2-1 at 7:08 of the second period when he scored on a wrist shot from the left point through traffic in front.

Hamilton increased the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 15:42. Nico Hischier won a face-off to Jesper Bratt and he fed Hamilton, who scored on a wrist shot from the high slot.

McMichael pulled the Capitals within 3-2 at 4:54 of the third period, when he scored at the right post off a backdoor pass from John Carlson at the bottom of the left circle on a power play.

