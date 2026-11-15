Scheifele feeling ‘very blessed,’ passes mentor Hawerchuk to set Jets scoring mark

Has four points in comeback win against Blackhawks to make Winnipeg history

Scheifele sets Jets record

© Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO – Mark Scheifele went through the names of Winnipeg Jets past and present, those who helped the forward get to the lofty heights he’s reached with the franchise.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It’s pretty incredible. Never thought I’d be here, but honestly just so blessed to play with the players I’ve played with over my career: Blake Wheeler, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, Dustin Byfuglien. Andrew Ladd, Bryan Little. All these guys. I wouldn’t be there without all those guys. Just very blessed.”

Above all those players is Dale Hawerchuk, not a former teammate of Scheifele’s but his mentor, the man who put him on the path to Jets greatness. And it was Hawerchuk who Scheifele passed as the all-time leading scorer in Jets history with his goal and three assists in a 5-4 shootout win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday. 

Scheifele has 933 points (379 goals, 554 assists) in 982 regular-season games with the Jets. He’s also now the Jets’ all-time leader in assists, previously held by Thomas Steen (553) and he tied Hawerchuk for most goals in Jets history.

WPG@CHI: Scheifele scores to become Jets' all-time points leader

The 33-year-old entered Saturday’s game tied in points with Hawerchuk, who had 379 goals and 550 assists in 713 games with Winnipeg. He died of stomach cancer at age 57 in 2020.

Scheifele already had many of the Jets’ records, including games played (982), overtime goals (18), overtime points (35) and 20-goal seasons (11). 

The NHL announced on Sept. 24 that the statistical history of the Jets now will include both iterations of the franchise; the original team that played in Winnipeg from 1979-96, and the current version established in 2011, which also includes their time as the Atlanta Thrashers (1999-2011). The statistical history of the Arizona Coyotes franchise will encompass the years they were active, from 1996-2024, and will not be included in Jets history.

Scheifele celebrated the milestone with teammates and got a postgame hug from general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. The Hawerchuk family also sent out a congratulatory message to Scheifele that was posted on the Jets’ X account.

The No. 7 pick by the Jets in the 2011 NHL Draft, Scheifele broke the record for the current iteration of the Jets on Oct. 18, 2025, when he passed Wheeler with his 813th career point, prior to the records being consolidated.

“We kind of had that celebration last year when he broke it. Good to do it all over again. We have to reset him, so it's even more fun,” forward and longtime Scheifele line mate Kyle Connor said with a laugh.

Connor had two goals and the secondary assist on Scheifele’s milestone goal on Saturday.

“I mean, he’s Winnipeg Jets hockey and he means everything to this team and especially to that family too. I know how close (he is) with the Hawerchuks and yeah, I mean, he was a huge engine for us tonight,” Connor said. “He was driving everything, just leading everybody and he factored in on pretty much every goal there. So, it was great.”

Oh, and Scheifele also extended his point streak to six games (14 points; five goals, nine assists).

Scheifele’s reaction when he passed Hawerchuk at 16:05 of the second period was understandably muted, considering the Jets were down 4-1 at the time. Then as Scheifele was congratulated by the Blackhawks on the video board for the milestone, he assisted Connor’s 17th goal of the season at 18:01 of the second period.

It was just the start of what ended up being a tremendous game for Scheifele, who spoke Friday of how much Hawerchuk meant to him throughout his life.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. I really wouldn’t,” he said Friday. “He’s a guy who taught me so much at such a young age and also just instilled the confidence in me to be the player that I am and the passion in me to want to get better, want to improve. Obviously, I still wish he was here today to be watching.”

As a teenager, Scheifele was committed to play hockey at Cornell University when Hawerchuk convinced him to stay with Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League, where Hawerchuk was coach.

“It’s what I said to Mark after. You know what? Dale’s wife Crystal, the kids, his mom Ellie and his sister, they’d be so proud that it was Mark because they knew ‘Scheif’ and knew the relationship he had with Dale, so that was special for me,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said.

Arniel was a close friend and former junior hockey teammate of Hawerchuk’s (Cornwall from 1979-81).

“Obviously, my closeness with Dale and being around Mark for the last five years and knowing they had the relationship, to pass that torch, it’s fantastic. Fantastic to see and obviously well earned,” Arniel said. “I know the Hawerchuk family is as happy about it as I am.”

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Hawerchuk’s presence wasn’t the only one Scheifele was feeling. Following the game, he wore a pin of a younger version of himself with his father, Brad. He got the pin from Gregg Derlago, who was Scheifele’s billet dad during his early NHL years and who’s accompanied Scheifele on the Jets’ mentor trip these past two games.

Brad Scheifele died unexpectedly on May 16, 2025. Scheifele played the next day in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round, when the Jets were eliminated by the Dallas Stars, 2-1 in overtime.

“Obviously wish he was here, but he’s up there watching,” Scheifele said of his dad. “I know Dale’s up there watching as well.

“It’s pretty special to do this tonight with all the mentors here. Not even just Gregg, but all the dads and mentors, brothers that have been there to get all of us here to where we are today and to get to experience that with all of them is something I’ll honestly remember forever.”

Scheifele made history. It was special for him and for those who helped him do it.

“He's the first guy I really played with, and he's kind of been there throughout my whole career here, and I’ve learned so much from him,” Connor said. “It's just been so much fun and (I) enjoy every second I get and learn from him constantly. It never stops.”

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