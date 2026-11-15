Scheifele feeling ‘very blessed,’ passes mentor Hawerchuk to set Jets scoring mark

The No. 7 pick by the Jets in the 2011 NHL Draft, Scheifele broke the record for the current iteration of the Jets on Oct. 18, 2025, when he passed Wheeler with his 813th career point, prior to the records being consolidated.

“We kind of had that celebration last year when he broke it. Good to do it all over again. We have to reset him, so it's even more fun,” forward and longtime Scheifele line mate Kyle Connor said with a laugh.

Connor had two goals and the secondary assist on Scheifele’s milestone goal on Saturday.

“I mean, he’s Winnipeg Jets hockey and he means everything to this team and especially to that family too. I know how close (he is) with the Hawerchuks and yeah, I mean, he was a huge engine for us tonight,” Connor said. “He was driving everything, just leading everybody and he factored in on pretty much every goal there. So, it was great.”

Oh, and Scheifele also extended his point streak to six games (14 points; five goals, nine assists).

Scheifele’s reaction when he passed Hawerchuk at 16:05 of the second period was understandably muted, considering the Jets were down 4-1 at the time. Then as Scheifele was congratulated by the Blackhawks on the video board for the milestone, he assisted Connor’s 17th goal of the season at 18:01 of the second period.

It was just the start of what ended up being a tremendous game for Scheifele, who spoke Friday of how much Hawerchuk meant to him throughout his life.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. I really wouldn’t,” he said Friday. “He’s a guy who taught me so much at such a young age and also just instilled the confidence in me to be the player that I am and the passion in me to want to get better, want to improve. Obviously, I still wish he was here today to be watching.”

As a teenager, Scheifele was committed to play hockey at Cornell University when Hawerchuk convinced him to stay with Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League, where Hawerchuk was coach.

“It’s what I said to Mark after. You know what? Dale’s wife Crystal, the kids, his mom Ellie and his sister, they’d be so proud that it was Mark because they knew ‘Scheif’ and knew the relationship he had with Dale, so that was special for me,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said.

Arniel was a close friend and former junior hockey teammate of Hawerchuk’s (Cornwall from 1979-81).

“Obviously, my closeness with Dale and being around Mark for the last five years and knowing they had the relationship, to pass that torch, it’s fantastic. Fantastic to see and obviously well earned,” Arniel said. “I know the Hawerchuk family is as happy about it as I am.”