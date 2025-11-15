Devils at Capitals projected lineups

DEVILS (12-4-1) at CAPITALS (8-8-1)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Arseny Gritsysuk

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Stefan Noesen

Juho Lammikko -- Luke Glendening -- Nathan Legare

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski -- Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Shane Lachance

Injured: Jack Hughes (hand), Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLaughlin (upper body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Connor Brown (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Hendrix Lapierre -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Ethen Frank -- Nic Dowd -- Brandon Duhaime

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

The Devils did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Jack Hughes sustained a non-hockey injury Thursday; the center is being evaluated. ... MacEwen was placed on injured reserve Thursday; the forward left in the first period of a 4-3 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday after taking a hit from Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy. ... Glass is expected to play after going into the boards during the first period Wednesday. ... Brown, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Oct. 30. … Legare and Lachance, a forward, each has been recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League. … Carlson will be a game-time decision; he did not take part in the Capitals' morning skate Saturday because of an upper-body injury. ... Sourdif remains on the second line after moving up to that spot during a 6-3 loss at the Florida Panthers on Thursday.