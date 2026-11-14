Devils at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (14-6-0) at CAPITALS (10-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG 

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista

Stefan Noesen -- Evan Rodrigues -- Connor Brown

Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Jonas Seigenthaler -- Luke Hughes

Declan Chisholm -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon – Anton Silaev

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Allen

Scratched: Amadeus Lombardi

Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Brett Pesce (illness), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (illness)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou

Alaiksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier

Boone Jenner -- Ilya Protas -- Ryan Leonard

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Justin Holl

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)

Status report

Silaev will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Kovacevic, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 10. … Lindgren will start. ... Desharnais was on the ice in a non-contact jersey during the Capitals morning skate; the defenseman will miss his ninth straight game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Faber to make season debut for Wild against Bruins

Firkus makes NHL debut for Kraken in Global Series finale

Staal returns for Hurricanes in Global Series finale against Kraken

MacKinnon out one month, Makar two weeks for Avalanche

Kreider out 6-8 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury

Blue Jackets coach Bowness to miss second straight game with health issue

NHL On Tap: McDavid eyes point in 21st straight for Oilers at Maple Leafs

Aho meets kids from hometown ahead of Global Series finale for Hurricanes

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings for 2026-27

Predators rally to defeat Golden Knights in shootout for seventh win in row

Rangers get four goals in second, top Canucks for fifth win in six games

NHL picks, props, fantasy projections for today

Babcock not getting sentimental over Toronto return with Oilers

Scheifele on cusp of passing idol Hawerchuk as Jets' all-time scoring leader