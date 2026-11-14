Devils at Capitals projected lineups

DEVILS (14-6-0) at CAPITALS (10-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista

Stefan Noesen -- Evan Rodrigues -- Connor Brown

Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Jonas Seigenthaler -- Luke Hughes

Declan Chisholm -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon – Anton Silaev

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Allen

Scratched: Amadeus Lombardi

Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Brett Pesce (illness), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (illness)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou

Alaiksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier

Boone Jenner -- Ilya Protas -- Ryan Leonard

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Justin Holl

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)

Status report

Silaev will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Kovacevic, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 10. … Lindgren will start. ... Desharnais was on the ice in a non-contact jersey during the Capitals morning skate; the defenseman will miss his ninth straight game.