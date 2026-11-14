Devils at Capitals projected lineups

DEVILS (14-6-0) at CAPITALS (10-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista
Stefan Noesen -- Evan Rodrigues -- Connor Brown
Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Jonas Seigenthaler -- Luke Hughes
Declan Chisholm -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon – Anton Silaev
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Allen
Scratched: Amadeus Lombardi
Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Brett Pesce (illness), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (illness)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou
Alaiksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier
Boone Jenner -- Ilya Protas -- Ryan Leonard
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Justin Holl
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)
Status report
Silaev will make his NHL debut after being recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Kovacevic, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 10. … Lindgren will start. ... Desharnais was on the ice in a non-contact jersey during the Capitals morning skate; the defenseman will miss his ninth straight game.