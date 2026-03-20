Devils at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DEVILS (35-31-2) at CAPITALS (34-27-8)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN, SNP, SNE

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: None

Status report 

The Devils will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 6-3 win at the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said he will use the same skaters from a 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday but may change up his lines. … Carbery said Kampf’s visa issues have been resolved, but the forward remains away from the team for the birth of his second child.

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