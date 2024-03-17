Eichel scores in 3rd, lifts Golden Knights past slumping Devils 

Eichel took a pass from Noah Hanifin in the neutral zone, skated to the high slot and beat Jake Allen with a wrist shot to make it 2-1.

William Karlsson added an empty-net goal at 19:41 for the 3-1 final.

Hanifin had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 20 saves for Vegas (36-24-7), which has won three of four.

Nico Hischier scored, and Allen made 34 saves for New Jersey (32-32-4), which has lost four of five.

Hischier gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead just 38 seconds into the third period with a wrist shot in the slot after Hanifin cleared Jesper Bratt’s shot off the goal line.

William Carrier tied it 1-1 at 2:57, redirecting Alex Pietrangelo’s wrist shot from above the left circle past Allen with his arm.