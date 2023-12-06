Bratt's late goal helps Devils recover against Canucks

Scores 2nd of game with 35 seconds left after Vancouver ties it with 3 in 3rd

Recap: Devils at Canucks 12.5.23

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Jesper Bratt scored his second of the game with 35 seconds remaining for the New Jersey Devils, who recovered after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 6-5 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

Bratt scored into an open net near the right post off the rebound of Kevin Bahl's shot.

Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists, and Luke Hughes also scored for the Devils in their first game together against their older brother Quinn Hughes, who had two assists in the third period for the Canucks.

The Hughes' became the second American family to have at least three brothers appear in the same NHL game, joining Neal, Paul and Aaron Broten, who did it when the Minnesota North Stars (Neal, Aaron) played against the New York Rangers (Paul) on Feb. 4, 1990, and March 10, 1990.

Erik Haula and Micheal McLeod also scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves for the Devils (12-10-1), who have won four of their past five games.

Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists, J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Thatcher Demko made 26 saves for the Canucks (16-9-1), who have alternated wins and losses in their past nine games.

Bratt put the Devils ahead 1-0 at 3:40 of the first period, skating the puck out of his own end and into a 2-on-1 before shooting five-hole on Demko from the left hash marks.

Miller tied it 1-1 at 8:24, knocking in his own rebound from the edge of the crease on a power play, but Haula responded for New Jersey to make it 2-1 at 9:51 after Tyler Myers gave the puck away to Jack Hughes in the corner.

Jack Hughes then extended the lead to 3-1 at 17:06. He won a face-off back to Bahl, who sent a pass back down to Hughes, who kicked the puck to his skate before sliding a backhand past Demko's left pad.

McLeod made it 4-1 on a rebound in tight at 18:42, but Dakota Joshua cut it to 4-2 with a rebound goal of his own at 19:40.

Luke Hughes put New Jersey ahead 5-2 with a power-play goal at 19:26 of the second period, roofing a pass from Jack over Demko’s glove from the top of the left circle.

Boeser made it 5-3 at 7:02 of the third period, lifting a backhand over Vanecek from in front after Jonas Siegenthaler turned the puck over to Miller along the boards. It was his NHL-leading 18th goal this season.

Sam Lafferty cut it to 5-4 at 13:58 with a redirection of Quinn Hughes' point shot, and Nils Hoglander scored on the rebound of Hughes' shot from the left boards to tie it 5-5 at 16:34.

