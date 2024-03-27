Matthews scores No. 59 in Maple Leafs loss to Devils

Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, Jack Hughes scored twice, and Jesper Bratt and Curtis Lazar each had three assists for the Devils (36-33-4), who are 4-1-0 in their past five games. Jake Allen made 42 saves, including 24 in the first period.

“[Allen] gave us a good game again,” Hischier said. “He kept us in the game. They were all over us in the first period, for sure.”

William Nylander scored his 40th goal of the season, and Joseph Woll made 19 saves for the Maple Leafs (40-22-9), who have lost two straight and four of six (2-3-1).

“It was just really immature all the way through our game,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I thought it was immature from our most experienced players and our leaders, and then our players who are immature, our inexperienced guys, made lots of mistakes here today.

“Hated lots about our game tonight, and hopefully the players hated it just as much or more than I do.”